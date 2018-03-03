Families celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday at Springfield Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Dr. Seuss Museum was filled with well wishers Friday.

They helped celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss who was born 114 years ago.

“We wanted to celebrate his birthday and this is the best place to do it and here we are,” said Emily Steffen.

Families came from all over to pay homage to the Springfield native at the museum that celebrates his legacy. Dr. Seuss stories have had such a positive effort on so many young lives down through the years.

“Two years ago Brianna was born at 6:53 AM on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which is why we came here today,” Rachel Bolger of New York.

On Saturday, the Dr. Seuss museum has planned a series of events honoring Theodore Geisel, the Springfield author who touched so many lives with his wit and wisdom.