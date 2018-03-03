13th annual Big Broadcast held at Mount Holyoke College

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The big band sound of the 1940’s filled Chapin Auditorium on the campus of Mount Holyoke College Saturday night for a perennial performance of the Big Broadcast.

Now in it’s 13th year, the Big Broadcast is a recreation of a live radio broadcast set in the golden age of radio.

Mount Holyoke’s energetic Jazz ensemble kept the audience swinging while 22News very own Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis showed off his on-stage talents as he reprised his role of radio emcee Fred Kelly.

The show centers around fictitious radio station WJAZ. People told 22News what keeps them coming back year after year.

“Today, it’s a lost art form and it became a very popular public performance opportunity and it’s gone on for 13 years,” said Mark Auerbach.

The audience got to hear music by Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Benny Goodman and Ella Fitzgerald. 22News and the CW-Springfield was proud to be a sponsor.