Westfield man facing multiple drug charges after failing to stop for police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man is facing multiple charges after failing to stop for police on February 27.

West Springfield police said on Facebook that, Vasiliy Khomyak of Brookline Avenue is being charged with failure to stop for a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a class C drug (Suboxone), possession of an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle and multiple motor vehicle infractions.

Police say they arrested Khomyak after noticing his car driving over the posted speed limit at the River Street and South Boulevard intersection around 10 p.m. West Springfield police explained that the Westfield man drove through a red light at the intersection of Western Avenue and Park Street without any effort to stop or slow down.

Khomyak then refused to stop for the pursuing officer, driving through Main Street at a high speed and weaving in and out of travel lanes around slower moving cars.

After a short pursuit on Main Street, police say Khomyak hit the back of a slower moving vehicle, causing him to crash into a tree.

Khomyak was taken into custody uninjured.