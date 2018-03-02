Western Massachusetts sees mixed bag of winter weather

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw a wide range of severe weather Friday depending on where you were in the Pioneer Valley.

While the weather consisted mostly of rain in the lower Pioneer Valley, western parts of Hampshire County saw as much as a foot of snow.

Several inches of snow coated western Hampshire County in towns like Goshen Friday, turning to slush later in the day. However, just a few miles down the road in parts of Williamsburg and Whately, there was no snow to be found.

“We ended up with a little over four inches, but I came down to Southampton earlier and by the time I came down to here in Williamsburg there was nothing,” Thomas Powers of Conway said. “I find it hard to believe that there is just such a line in the snow where it changes, but there definitely was.”

A few miles west of Goshen, Plainfield saw as much as a foot of snow. One thing western Hampshire County had in common with the rest of the Pioneer Valley was high winds.

“The winds were pretty crazy,” Westfield resident Jill Soller said. “I felt like I was going to fly right off the road. When I woke up this morning, there was a lot of ice out, and that was pretty bad. The wind was the worst though.”

The strong winds knocked out power to some National Grid customers in Goshen Friday, but it’s since been restored.