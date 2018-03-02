West Brookfield community heartbroken after a mother and 3 children were found dead

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Strings of yellow caution tape wrapped around a house, a road barricaded by police cruisers, and four dead bodies; it’s the type of tragedy that people in the small town of West Brookfield have never seen before.

A woman and her three young children, ages 2, 5, and 7, were found dead inside of a house at 10 Old Warren Road Thursday afternoon. “It’s definitely a whole different feeling you haven’t felt before living in a town like this,” West Brookfield resident, Gabriel Docimo, said.

Police found the bodies in the upstairs of the house, but they haven’t released any information on the cause of death.

Docimo told 22News, he has never heard of anything so horrific happening in West Brookfield. “You dont’ hear of any kind of true crime like this. It’s crazy, unbelievable. No kid deserves it, especially in their own home… just unbelievable.”

The Superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District confirmed on Facebook Thursday that two of the children found dead were students at West Brookfield Elementary School. The school made grief counselors available on Friday.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is still investigating the deaths, but did confirm they’re being treated as suspicious.