UMass student, Parkland graduate giving back after school shooting

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass student from Parkland, Florida wants to support her old high school.

Despite being more than 1,400 miles away from home, UMass senior Danielle Pacillo wants her former high school and community to know, western Massachusetts stands with them.

Pacillo graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2014, almost 4 years before a gunmen killed 17 people there last month. Upon hearing the news of the massacre, Danielle told 22News, she was overcome with grief.

Now, with the help of her sorority sisters, she’s started a project to help the school.

Pacillo told 22News, “I would do it for anything else, anyone else, but the fact that it’s my home. It doesn’t hit close to home – it hits home, and I’ll do whatever I can to fix this.”

Danielle and her sorority sisters created a large banner; for a small donation, guests can show their support by signing it. They raised more than $800 in just one day.

Danielle and her sorority sisters will travel to Florida next Thursday, where they plan to donate any money they collect to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and hang the banner outside.