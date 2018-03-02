UMass ramps up police presence again for annual Blarney Blowout

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Blarney Blowout is less than 24 hours away.

Thousands of students and visitors will be in Amherst for the annual event and UMass told 22News, they can expect to see a large police presence.

UMass wants students to have fun at the Blarney Blowout, but bad behavior will not be tolerated. In 2014, the party got out of hand and 70 people were arrested. The unruly weekend festivities led to UMass bringing in former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, to create several policy changes.

The university also added a free concert for students.

UMass told 22News, students and visitors can expect to see an increase in police presence again this year.

UMass sophomore Darian Vaziri said students also have to adjust how they’ll celebrate the event. “Not to walk around with bags and suspicious stuff, and you just don’t want to have anything that could be a risk of getting caught by police, because there’s going to be police all over the place.”

Last year, UMass police made only one arrest and seven people were treated at a concert; one was taken to the hospital for intoxication.

Through Sunday, students will only be allowed up to four guests in their dorms, but the visitors must be UMass students. No outside visitors will be allowed on campus.