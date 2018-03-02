Tree crushes house on Wisteria St. in Springfield, family displaced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Springfield family will have to find some place else to stay Friday night, after a tree fell on their house.

DPW crews were cutting up the tree that crushed a house on Wisteria Street in Springfield Friday night. Part of a large tree limb can be seen on the roof, the window frame is crushed, and the house is leaning over from the weight of the tree.

There may be structural damage to the house.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the family was too shaken up to speak to 22News.

Police, fire and a Gas Company Crew were on site, dealing with the damage.