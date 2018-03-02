Town of Hatfield still reeling from discovery of missing woman’s remains

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One western Massachusetts town is in shock, after a body was found there this week.

Hatfield residents told 22News their small town of 3,200 people can’t believe something like this has happened, and their hearts go out to the family.

Joanne Ringer’s family finally has some element of closure. The Berkshire District Attorney’s office Thursday night identified the human remains found in Hatfield Wednesday as Ringer’s.

Her car was found in Easthampton on March 6, 2017. The young mother from Clarksburg was found nearly a year after she disappeared.

The 39-year-old was last seen in Clarksburg on March, 2nd. Her remains were found more than 50 miles away in Hatfield.

Hatfield residents were shocked, many declining to go on camera.

One resident told 22News, “This is a murder and they found the remains, of the person, here and its kinda scary. She seems like a young girl and she had a kid. I have a kid. She was probably close to my age. I mean, yeah, its scary.”

Ringer’s husband, 42-year-old Charles Reidy of Clarksburg, is considered the prime suspect in Ringer’s homicide. Reedy committed suicide last April.

Ringer is survived by her 20-year-old daughter, Savanah Ringer.