Today’s nor’easter dumped several inches of snow in parts of Franklin County

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Many Franklin County residents spent their Friday morning snowblowing and shoveling.

Friday’s storm dumped several inches of snow in western Franklin County towns, like Hawley and Ashfield.

“This is crazy, I’ve been out here twice today for an hour and half each, but I live in Ashfield so its like winter year round up here,” said Michael Richtell of Ashfield.

The further northwest you traveled, the more snow accumulated. The storm forced the closure of the Mohawk Trail Regional High School, and other schools in Franklin County.

The snow in Ashfield was the thick, heavy, and wet stuff hard to shovel, but perfect for making snowballs or building snowmen. Greenfield didn’t get any snow. Residents instead had to deal with heavy rain and gusty winds all day, causing scattered power outages.

The deepest snow accumulations were in Charlemont, Hawley, and Rowe, with all of the towns receiving 7 inches of snow or more.