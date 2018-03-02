Thousands without power in western Massachusetts due to strong winds

(WWLP) – Friday’s storm has caused power outages across Massachusetts. The National Grid Outage Map shows more than 20,000 customers without power throughout the state.

Locally, the most significant outages are in the Berkshires and in the hilltowns of western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.



The outage map for Eversource customers shows several hundred without power, with Agawam, Southwick and Montague with the most reported at this time.

Power outages could increase as the wind intensifies. There is no word on when power will be restored.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.