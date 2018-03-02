Taunton student deemed dangerous, ordered held without bail

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton High School student accused of threatening to kill two resource officers and others at the school was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

Kane Jefferson, 18, is facing multiple charges, including making terroristic threats, disturbing a school assembly, two counts of threats to murder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police said when he arrived back at school Monday following a suspension, he became combative with the officers after they told him he needed to be searched before entering the building and meeting with a guidance counselor.

Police said Jefferson verbally threatened the officers, telling them he was going to disarm them, kill them, and then “come in here with my AR-15 and put 100 rounds into this [expletive] place.”

The two officers eventually subdued and handcuffed Jefferson, who continued to make threats and tried to headbutt one of them, according to police. When they searched his bag, they did not find any weapons.

Police eventually arrived and took Jefferson into custody, where he will remain until his next court appearance.

