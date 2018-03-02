Wind, rain and snow to continue into through the evening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A powerful Nor’Easter will continue to impact western Massachusetts through tonight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Eastern Franklin County through 1AM Saturday

WINTER STORM WARNING: Berkshire County, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire & Western Franklin Counties through 1am Saturday.

WIND ADVISORY: Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Franklin County through 7am Saturday.

End Time:

Precipitation ends: Late Friday night

Precipitation Type up and down the Pioneer Valley:

Friday Afternoon: Mainly Rain, Some Snow Mixes In

Friday Evening and Night: Mix of Rain and Snow. Minor Accumulation Possible,but not everywhere

Precipitation Type in the hills west of the Connecticut River and Berkshire County:

Friday Afternoon: Snow and Some Rain Mixing In

Friday Evening and Night: Snow

Precipitation Type in the hills east of the Connecticut River

Friday Afternoon: Rain and some Snow Mixing In

Friday Evening and Night: Mix of Snow and Rain. Coating-2″ Possible

Rain:

From 1-2 inches of rain up and down the Pioneer Valley where less snow mixes in

Possibility for minor street flooding during heaviest downpours

Wind & Isolated Power Outages

Gusty, potentially damaging winds Through Saturday

Gusts over 40 mph possible.

Strongest winds Friday Afternoon & Friday Night

Windy, but not as gusty on Saturday

Snowfall Map Interactive Radar Live Radar