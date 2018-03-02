Wind, rain and snow to continue into through the evening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A powerful Nor’Easter will continue to impact western Massachusetts through tonight.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Eastern Franklin County through 1AM Saturday
WINTER STORM WARNING: Berkshire County, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire & Western Franklin Counties through 1am Saturday.
WIND ADVISORY: Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Franklin County through 7am Saturday.
End Time:
- Precipitation ends: Late Friday night
Precipitation Type up and down the Pioneer Valley:
- Friday Afternoon: Mainly Rain, Some Snow Mixes In
- Friday Evening and Night: Mix of Rain and Snow. Minor Accumulation Possible,but not everywhere
Precipitation Type in the hills west of the Connecticut River and Berkshire County:
- Friday Afternoon: Snow and Some Rain Mixing In
- Friday Evening and Night: Snow
Precipitation Type in the hills east of the Connecticut River
- Friday Afternoon: Rain and some Snow Mixing In
- Friday Evening and Night: Mix of Snow and Rain. Coating-2″ Possible
Rain:
- From 1-2 inches of rain up and down the Pioneer Valley where less snow mixes in
- Possibility for minor street flooding during heaviest downpours
Wind & Isolated Power Outages
- Gusty, potentially damaging winds Through Saturday
- Gusts over 40 mph possible.
- Strongest winds Friday Afternoon & Friday Night
- Windy, but not as gusty on Saturday
