Wind, rain and snow to continue into through the evening

Some towns have seen accumulations close to a foot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A powerful Nor’Easter will continue to impact western Massachusetts through tonight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Eastern Franklin County through 1AM Saturday

WINTER STORM WARNING: Berkshire County, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire & Western Franklin Counties through 1am Saturday. 

WIND ADVISORY: Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Franklin County through 7am Saturday.

Weather Alerts

End Time:

  • Precipitation ends: Late Friday night

Precipitation Type up and down the Pioneer Valley:

  • Friday Afternoon: Mainly Rain, Some Snow Mixes In
  • Friday Evening and Night: Mix of Rain and Snow. Minor Accumulation Possible,but not everywhere

Precipitation Type in the hills west of the Connecticut River and Berkshire County:

  • Friday Afternoon: Snow and Some Rain Mixing In
  • Friday Evening and Night: Snow

Precipitation Type in the hills east of the Connecticut River

  • Friday Afternoon: Rain and some Snow Mixing In
  • Friday Evening and Night: Mix of Snow and Rain. Coating-2″ Possible

Rain:

  • From 1-2 inches of rain up and down the Pioneer Valley where less snow mixes in
  • Possibility for minor street flooding during heaviest downpours

Wind & Isolated Power Outages

  • Gusty, potentially damaging winds Through Saturday
  • Gusts over 40 mph possible.
  • Strongest winds Friday Afternoon & Friday Night
  • Windy, but not as gusty on Saturday

 

Snowfall Map
Interactive Radar
Live Radar
