Steep fines for school threats?

(WESH) A Florida sheriff says parents will be responsible for paying more than $1,000 if their child makes a violent threat towards teachers, students or their school.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Thursday after two teens were arrested at Deltona High School for making similar threats.

One student made a gun gesture at a school employee and the other told a teacher he had a weapon in his backpack.

Sheriff Chitwood says if these threats continue, students or their families will be held responsible for the cost of the Sheriff’s Office response to their cases.

That cost has been determined to be a minimum of $1,082.

“You want to act like a knucklehead. You’re going to be knucklehead in handcuffs. And I’m telling the parents, sit your child down and tell them. You don’t want Chitwood raising your kid, because if Chitwood is raising your kid, the only jewelry they’re ever going to have is a pair of handcuffs on them,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

