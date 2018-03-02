Springfield police need your help identifying armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photo who they say is a robbery suspect.

Springfield police said the unidentified suspect in the photo robbed the Walgreen’s at 500 Sumner Avenue in Springfield on February 23 around 5:30 p.m.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the suspect threatened the employee at the store, saying he was carrying a gun under his shirt.

Walsh said the suspect stole boxes of Hot Pockets.

Walsh added that police are looking at this as an armed robbery because the suspect implicated that he had a gun.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call Springfield police at (413) 787-6355.