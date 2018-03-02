Snowfall amounts reported in western Massachusetts Friday

8AM Friday in Plainfield, Mass. Photo from Rick emailed to Reportit@wwlp.com

(WWLP) – A list of snowfall accumulation reported in towns and cities across western Massachusetts from local storm spotters.

Franklin County

  • Heath – 6.1″ 12:16 PM
  • Hawley – 6.7″ 8:02 AM
  • Rowe – 9.6″ 12:16 PM
  • Leyden – 5.0 8:30 AM
  • Buckland – 3.5 8:00 AM
  • Ashfield – 2.5 7:00 AM
  • Conway – 1.0 8:00 AM
  • Sunderland – 0.5 7:00 AM
  • SE Sunderland – 0.3 7:30 AM

Hampshire County

  • Plainfield – 7.0″ 12:16 APM
  • Worthington – 2.6″ 7:43 AM
  • Eastern SE Plainfield – 4.8 7:00 AM
  • SE Worthington – 2.6 7:43 AM
  • SW Westhampton – 1.5 8:00 AM
  • Western SW Williamsburg – 1.2 6:40 AM
  • Easthampton – 0.3 7:00 AM

Berkshire County

  • NW Otis – 3.1 7:00 AM
  • Sandisfield – 2.0 9:00 AM

March 2nd Nor’easter

 

