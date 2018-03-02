Snowfall amounts reported in western Massachusetts Friday

(WWLP) – A list of snowfall accumulation reported in towns and cities across western Massachusetts from local storm spotters.
Send in your snowfall photos and reports to 22News by emailing ReportIt@wwlp.com
Franklin County
- Heath – 6.1″ 12:16 PM
- Hawley – 6.7″ 8:02 AM
- Rowe – 9.6″ 12:16 PM
- Leyden – 5.0 8:30 AM
- Buckland – 3.5 8:00 AM
- Ashfield – 2.5 7:00 AM
- Conway – 1.0 8:00 AM
- Sunderland – 0.5 7:00 AM
- SE Sunderland – 0.3 7:30 AM
Hampshire County
- Plainfield – 7.0″ 12:16 APM
- Worthington – 2.6″ 7:43 AM
- Eastern SE Plainfield – 4.8 7:00 AM
- SE Worthington – 2.6 7:43 AM
- SW Westhampton – 1.5 8:00 AM
- Western SW Williamsburg – 1.2 6:40 AM
- Easthampton – 0.3 7:00 AM
Berkshire County
- NW Otis – 3.1 7:00 AM
- Sandisfield – 2.0 9:00 AM
March 2nd Nor’easter
