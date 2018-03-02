Shred your documents at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One way to avoid identity theft, shred important documents.

On Saturday, March 10, 2018, bring any unneeded personal documents to our Shredding Event in the 22News parking lot from 9 a.m. until noon.

ProShred Security is providing the shredding services.

Here are some of the do’s and don’ts for people who wish to have documents shredded:

Do Include

All accounting and financial documentation

All customer support documentation

All human resource documentation

All operations and technical support documentation

Reports, records, files, studies, analyses, bids, budgets, forecasts, blueprints, associate files and records, support and training material, carbon paper, etc.

Office memos, printed e-mails and web page printouts

Any paper documents that include personally identifiable information

OK To Include With Shredding:

Paper clips, staples, rubber bands, binder clips, hanging file folders, manila folders, window envelopes, etc.

Do Not Include

Any food items, food containers, or wrappers, including plates, cans, cups, bottles, drinks, etc.

Packaging or wrapping materials such as copy paper wrapping, etc.

Glass, metal, solid wood products, solid plastics, polystyrene and Styrofoam.

Toner cartridges

Wet waste, liquids, wet paper towels or tissues

Three ring binders

Keep minimal: any materials in general circulation such as newspapers, magazines, etc., since they are not confidential in nature

Shredding limited to five boxes of paper.

Directions to WWLP Traveling North

Take 91N to Route 391N

Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover

End of ramp take left

WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building. Take 91S to 391N

Directions to WWLP Traveling East

Take 91S to 391N

Take 91S to Route 391N

