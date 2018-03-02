Shred your documents at 22News

National Consumer Protection Week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One way to avoid identity theft, shred important documents.

WWLP-22News
1 Broadcast Center
Chicopee, Ma 01013

On Saturday, March 10, 2018, bring any unneeded personal documents to our Shredding Event in the 22News parking lot from 9 a.m. until noon.

ProShred Security is providing the shredding services.

Here are some of the do’s and don’ts for people who wish to have documents shredded:

Do Include

  • All accounting and financial documentation
  • All customer support documentation
  • All human resource documentation
  • All operations and technical support documentation
  • Reports, records, files, studies, analyses, bids, budgets, forecasts, blueprints, associate files and records, support and training material, carbon paper, etc.
  • Office memos, printed e-mails and web page printouts
  • Any paper documents that include personally identifiable information

OK To Include With Shredding:
Paper clips, staples, rubber bands, binder clips, hanging file folders, manila folders, window envelopes, etc.

Do Not Include

  • Any food items, food containers, or wrappers, including plates, cans, cups, bottles, drinks, etc.
  • Packaging or wrapping materials such as copy paper wrapping, etc.
  • Glass, metal, solid wood products, solid plastics, polystyrene and Styrofoam.
  • Toner cartridges
  • Wet waste, liquids, wet paper towels or tissues
  • Three ring binders
  • Keep minimal: any materials in general circulation such as newspapers, magazines, etc., since they are not confidential in nature

Shredding limited to five boxes of paper.

Directions to WWLP Traveling North

 Directions to WWLP Traveling South
  • Take 91N to MA
  • Take 91N to Route 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • End of ramp take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.
  • Take 91S to 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • End of ramp take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass.
  • Enter by reception area in front of building.

Directions to WWLP Traveling East

Directions to WWLP Traveling West
  • Take I-90 East to exit 4, Spfld/Hoyoke
  • Take 91S to 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • At end of ramp at stop sign, take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.
  • Take I-90 West to exit 4, Spfld/Holyoke
  • Take 91S to Route 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • At end of ramp at stop sign, take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building

