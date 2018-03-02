Short distances, big differences in snowfall

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A short distance could mean a big difference in terms of snowfall here in western Massachusetts Friday.

Residents of the lower Pioneer Valley were waking up to only raindrops early Friday, but it was a different story in the Hilltowns just to the west of the Connecticut River.

Heavy, wet snow was coming down at a steady rate along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Friday morning. The 22News Storm Team says that there will be dramatic differences in total snowfall over just a short distance, with elevation being an important factor.

As of 5:00 A.M., there were Winter Storm Warnings in effect for all of Berkshire County, as well as western portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties. Eastern Franklin County is under a Winter Weather Advisory, while eastern portions of Hampden and Hampshire Counties did not have any active warnings or advisories.

Click here to view the latest snowfall map.