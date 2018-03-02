Powerball jackpot now above $300 million

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $320 million is up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot.

To our surprise, 22News found most lottery players shying away from taking a chance and spending two dollars for that big ticket.

Time and again, vendors said the weather was keeping lottery ticket sales down, but they expected an upsurge in last minute Powerball purchases on Saturday. If they weren’t buying Powerball tickets, what were they buying?

“I buy a lot of scratch tickets,” said Wilbert. “I play Keno and I think a lot of people like Keno game.”

22News found one man who believes it’s better to earn his money than to take a chance of trying to hit the jackpot..

“If I won a million dollars it would throw my scheme right off” said Tom Murphy. “I’m going to get to say I earned the money, I’m going to skip the tickets.”

With Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $243 million, and Saturday night’s estimated $321 million Powerball jackpot, it’s a good weekend to pay two bucks and try your luck.