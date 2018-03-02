Parts of Franklin County hit hard by nor’easter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This winter storm dumped several inches of snow in western Franklin County towns like Ashfield. But in Greenfield, it didn’t snow at all.

22News found residents clearing several inches of snow in Ashfield. The snow was heavy and wet, making it difficult for people to shovel their driveways and sidewalks.

“This winter storm, I feel like it brought the first wet snow, which is pretty strange because I thought there wasn’t going to be any wet snow,” Nicholas Vight told 22News. “I kind of wish summer would come quick.”

Greenfield, however, looked a lot different; the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, which knocked out power in a few communities like Montague.

Hawley, Heath, and Rowe were Friday’s “snowfall jackpots,” with each town receiving at least 7 inches of snow.