Meningitis strain identified at Smith College

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has identified the meningitis strain that infected a Smith College student earlier this week.

Smith College informed its students Friday night that the CDC confirmed that woman who was hospitalized had been infected with “Serogroup B” meningitis. While that’s the same meningitis serogroup as last Fall’s outbreak at UMASS, it’s not known if the cases are related.

“I think they’ve done a good job,” Smith College Senior, Vivian Morris said. “We’ve gotten emails to the whole student body about when the clinics are, and where the clinics are. There was one this past Thursday and then we got an email about one happening next week as well.”

Smith College has scheduled a second meningitis vaccination clinic for this Tuesday at the Schacht Health and Wellness Center.