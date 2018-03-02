Man who crashed car into Middlesex Hospital dies

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The 27-year-old man who drove into Middlesex Hospital before setting himself on fire last Thursday has died on Thursday night.

Officials at Bridgeport Hospital say that Steven Ellam has died from his injuries after being in critical condition in the burn unit for a week.

On February 22nd just before 10 a.m., Ellam drove his car through the emergency room entrance of Middlesex Hospital and then lit himself on fire.

It’s still what Ellam’s motives were and the incident remains under investigation.

Middlesex Hospital is seeing patients in a new temporary emergency department while repairs are being made.