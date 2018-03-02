InFocus: Youth health and wellness

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – School shootings, gang violence, bullying. There are many dangerous challenges faced by children and youth in our fast paced society and some of these events play out in real-time on social media for the world to see.

The recent incidents of mass shootings, as well as bullying in schools and online, and other social pressures are having an impact on the mental health of some young people. Anxiety, nervousness, sleeplessness and acting out in negative ways, or becoming extremely fearful and reclusive are all symptoms that something might be wrong. Schools are seeing the burden of responsibility in dealing with these children.

How do we help the youngest members of our society deal with these challenges and help them become healthy in their bodies and minds?

This Sunday at noon on 22News InFocus we’re looking into ways to improve the physical and mental well-being of children and youth, and providing safe environments for them to learn and grow into healthy adults. We’ll be discussing community health partnerships and find out about resources and programs for families and youth seeking help for their well-being.

LINKS TO RESOURCES AND PROGRAMS:

PUBLIC HEALTH INSTITUTE OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH NETWORK

BAYSTATE HEALTH

CENTER FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT