Healthy no-cook mason jar breakfast!

If you’re looking to eat healthier but don’t feel like you have the time to prepare meals every day, we’ve got the healthy solution for you! Lifestyle and Weight Loss Expert Carolyn Phillips showed us how to make 3 different no-cook mason jar breakfasts!

CHOCOLATE BANANA PEANUT BUTTER BONANZA!

rolled oats

milk of choice

peanut butter

maple syrup

banana, mashed

cacao powder

Instructions

Mix the mashed banana with the cacao powder and maple syrup.

Layer half of the oats and milk, then add a layer of the banana mix. Repeat.

AN APPLE A DAY

rolled oats

milk of choice

a few dollops apple sauce

cinnamon powder

Instructions

Layer half of the oats and milk, then add a layer of the apple sauce and cinnamon mix. Repeat.

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

rolled oats

Milk of choice

blueberries

maple syrup

lemon zest

lemon juice

natural yogurt

Instructions

Layer half of the oats and milk, then add a layer of the yogurt then blueberry mix. Repeat if desired or just top off.