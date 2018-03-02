Healthy no-cook mason jar breakfast!

If you’re looking to eat healthier but don’t feel like you have the time to prepare meals every day, we’ve got the healthy solution for you! Lifestyle and Weight Loss Expert Carolyn Phillips showed us how to make 3 different no-cook mason jar breakfasts!
CHOCOLATE BANANA PEANUT BUTTER BONANZA!
- rolled oats
- milk of choice
- peanut butter
- maple syrup
- banana, mashed
- cacao powder
Instructions
- Mix the mashed banana with the cacao powder and maple syrup.
- Layer half of the oats and milk, then add a layer of the banana mix. Repeat.
AN APPLE A DAY
- rolled oats
- milk of choice
- a few dollops apple sauce
- cinnamon powder
Instructions
- Layer half of the oats and milk, then add a layer of the apple sauce and cinnamon mix. Repeat.
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE
- rolled oats
- Milk of choice
- blueberries
- maple syrup
- lemon zest
- lemon juice
- natural yogurt
Instructions
- Layer half of the oats and milk, then add a layer of the yogurt then blueberry mix. Repeat if desired or just top off.