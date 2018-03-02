Gov. Baker remains skeptical of bill establishing safe injection sites

BOSTON (WWLP) – Could medically supervised injection sites provide some relief for the states’s opioid addiction crisis?

Governor Charlie Baker is skeptical of supervised injection sites. He says the main goal in dealing with the opioid crisis should be to lead substance users to treatment.

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow the state to establish a “safer drug consumption program” where people can use pre-obtained drugs under medical supervision. It’s also known as a safe injection site.

But Governor Baker isn’t backing the idea. “We don’t have any evidence that this shortens the length of time that somebody is dealing with this horrible scourge of addiction,” he said. “Our goal here, and this has been our goal from the beginning, has been to create pathways to treatment, more funds for treatment.”

Baker said the state has added 1,100 treatment beds over the last few years and has plans to add 500 more.

The bill establishing safe injection sites is currently stuck in committee. Lawmakers have until March 20 to take action.