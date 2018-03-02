Driver cited for failing to yield to traffic in Chicopee motorcycle accident

The accident happened on February 28

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a motor vehicle involved in an accident with a motorcycle has been cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department identified the driver as a 56-year-old Chicopee resident.

Pendleton Ave. and Oakwood St. reopened after serious accident in Chicopee

On February 28, Chicopee officers responded to the accident that left 24-year-old Anthony Manzi of Holland, hospitalized with serious injuries after colliding with the 56-year-old’s car, around 5:23 p.m.

A portion of Pendleton Avenue and Oakwood Street was closed after the accident that Wednesday evening.

Wilk said Manzi’s injuries are not life threatening and that he’s in stable condition.

 

Related Posts