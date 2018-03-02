Driver cited for failing to yield to traffic in Chicopee motorcycle accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a motor vehicle involved in an accident with a motorcycle has been cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department identified the driver as a 56-year-old Chicopee resident.

On February 28, Chicopee officers responded to the accident that left 24-year-old Anthony Manzi of Holland, hospitalized with serious injuries after colliding with the 56-year-old’s car, around 5:23 p.m.

A portion of Pendleton Avenue and Oakwood Street was closed after the accident that Wednesday evening.

Wilk said Manzi’s injuries are not life threatening and that he’s in stable condition.