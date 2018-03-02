Day-to-day weather change a shock for western Massachusetts

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rainy day started with snow and sleet.

Friday morning’s weather brought a mix of snow sleet in rain in a short amount of time. But people in Chester told 22News it wasn’t Fridays weather that had them confused.

It was when, Thursday, they were wearing short sleeves outside in 65-degree weather.

Heather Newkirk of Narragansett, Rhode Island said, “Well it was really interesting because my husband and I left yesterday where it was 65 degrees. Then we’re headed up to New York tomorrow where they have two feet of snow so to see such a wide range in such different weather is really interesting.”

Bryan Farr of Chester said, “It was a surprise after yesterday, when I was raking the yard in shorts.”

Some towns like Blandford and Lee got a few inches of snow before the sleet and rain started. The slushy conditions made it difficult for travelers driving down the Mass Pike early Friday morning.

Daniel Rivera from Buffalo said, “I was doing 65, and I just dropped down to like 35. And I have a 4×4 and my truck started slipping on me.”

Luckily, the wintry mix should be ending soon. By Saturday, people in western Massachusetts will wake up to more sun.