Chicopee Police Warn Citizens of Scheme

CHICOPEE – The Chicopee police department is warning the public to be weary of a scheme by Publishers Clearing House.

According to the police department, an elderly Chicopee resident nearly lost $2,000 to the scheme. Fortunately, the bank employees and Chicopee police officers were able to convice the resident not to send the money.

Police were able to reach Frank Goldberg of Publishers Clearing House, but he refused to comment.

The department emphasized never to send money to individuals claiming you have won a prize, and to remember companies like the IRS never accept gift cards as a form of payment.

Lastly, the department warned citizens not to click on links sent within emails that allow individuals to remotely access your computer.