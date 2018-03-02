Indiana deputy in critical condition; 3 people in custody

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has been shot and three people are in custody.

The deputy was first taken to Witham Hospital, then later transferred to St. Vincent Indianapolis. He is in critical condition. He has not been identified.

According to Indiana State Police, Lebanon police were serving a search warrant around 8:30 Friday morning. That turned into a chase, followed by a foot pursuit. Shots were fired, striking the officer and one suspect. Another suspect took off in a car and was taken into custody on I-65 near State Road 32.

The man that was shot was identified as 21-year-old Anthony Bumgarht of Lebanon. He is listed in stable condition at St. Vincent.

A father and son duo, John Baldwin Sr. and John Baldwin Jr., were also taken into custody.

Baldwin Sr. is no stranger to Boone County law enforcement. He was charged with driving while suspended in June of 2001 and again in April of 2008. He was also charged with driving without a valid license in November 2014. He was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury in December 2003. Most recently, he faced two theft charges in July 2017.