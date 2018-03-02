Billy Graham laid to rest

(NBC News) After more than a week of mourning and memorials, “America’s Pastor,” Reverend Billy Graham, was laid to rest Friday at his library in Charlotte.

President Trump and Vice President Pence were among the more than 2,000 who attended Graham’s funeral

The service was filled with the tenants and traditions of the reverend’s life.

“He loved the Bible. It governed how he lived and how he died,” said Dr. Donald Wilton, Graham’s pastor.

The funeral was a celebration of Graham’s life and his calling.

“My father preached on heaven, told millions how to find heaven, he wrote a book on heaven and today he’s in heaven,” said Franklin Graham.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2FO95Gw