Big Y donates thousands of bags of food to Lorraine’s Kitchen in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y food donations provided a healthier diet for many families in need.

Lorraine’s Kitchen in Chicopee has benefited from the thousands of bags of food donated by the Big Y supermarket chain.

Lorraine’s Kitchen Executive Director Andrea Marion told 22News, hundreds of families now have healthier diets as a result of Big Y’s generosity.

“We have a relationship that was helped through the food bank of western Massachusetts,” said Marion. “With Big Y and they’ve been able to donate on a daily basis with food like bread and produce that we can give to our clients.”

Andrea Marion said the Big Y donations help bring fresh produce to many families that otherwise would be unable to afford.