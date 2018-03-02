Amtrak suspending service in the Northeast due to the winter storm

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Amtrak announced it is temporarily suspending service between Washington, D.C. and Boston, Mass. due to the winter storm.

Amtrak’s Keystone Service is also temporarily suspended until further notice.

All trains currently operating along the Northeast Cooridorwill continue to the nearest station.

Passengers with travel plans also can confirm their train’s status, change their plans or review refund information using a range of tools – including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.