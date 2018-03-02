AIC Yellow Jackets men’s ice hockey score first home playoff Division One win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hugo Reinhardt scored two goals and goaltender Stefano Durante made 25 saves as the AIC (American International College) men’s ice hockey team defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles 4-1 to take game one in the best of three Atlantic Hockey Playoffs.

Darius Davidson scored the first goal for AIC in the first period. Hugo Reinhardt extended the lead for AIC with a power play goal in the second period and then another goal in the third period. Noah Delmas scored the lone goal for Niagara. Brennan Kapcheck added an empty net goal for AIC.

AIC Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Eric Lang told 22News that he thought special teams were good during the game on Friday afternoon. He thought goaltender Stefano Durante played well and that 5-on-5 play lacked a little bit.

“The one thing when you play Niagara. They play so hard. They compete so hard. You almost have to be comfortable to be uncomfortable. I thought our guys kind of managed that a little bit. We got some timely saves and that’s the script for a playoff win,” Lang said.

Niagara Head Coach Jason Lammers told 22News that he thought the game was fast paced with up and down play. He thought was fairly even for the most part.

“The power play made a difference obviously for both sides. There’s somethings we want to do sooner in the game that we did later in the game that we need to have happen tomorrow,” said Lammers.

Game two will be held at the MassMutual Center on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. and if necessary game three will be held at the MassMutual Center on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

Lang told 22News that Niagara will come hard and come with pressure, “They are a puck pursuit team. Will have to do a better job tomorrow. Support of the puck. Executing our passes.”