Agawam business barely escapes tree damage

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business was lucky to avoid property damage during Friday’s storm.

A large tree fell outside of Hogan’s Cycle Shop in Agawam Friday afternoon, just feet away from the building.

22News spoke with the owner of the shop who said he heard a large boom, but was surprised at what he found.

“I didn’t think anything of it until an hour later,” Robert Hogan said. “I look outside and that tree which is 50 to 60 feet tall came down and just missed my building and crushed a couple of quads.”

Hogan said he’s never seen weather like he saw Friday, and feels fortunate that his business was not destroyed.