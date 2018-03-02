3 murder suspects escape from jail in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP/KXAN) — Three murder suspects who managed to escape from the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio Friday morning weren’t free for long.

A statement from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the three men escaped late Friday morning. The San Antonio Express-News reports authorities noticed the inmates, identified as Jacob Anthony Brownson; Luis Antonio Arroyo and Eric Trevino, were missing around 10:40 a.m. They were captured about an hour later.

Authorities were initially searching for a vehicle, driven by a woman, that allegedly played a role in the escape.

According to the Express-News, Trevino is accused of shooting and killing a 3-year-old girl in November 2017. He’s charged with capital murder. Brownson is also facing a capital murder charge in the deaths of three men. Arroyo is accused of killing two people in 2016.