22News contributes to read aloud day at the Stanley Kozial elementary school in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – On the occasion of his birthday, the legacy of Dr. Seuss rang out loud and clear in Western Massachusetts classrooms Friday.

22News contributed to the read aloud day in Ware schools Friday morning. 22News reporter/anchor Tashanea Whitlow read to 5th grade students at the Stanley Kozial elementary school in this Eastern Hampshire county community.

22News reporter Sy Becker brought a Dr. Seuss story to a 2nd grade class at the Kozial school. Students appreciate hearing the stories of Dr Seuss come alive in their classrooms.

“Because it helps people,” said Kayda Moran. “It gives lessons, morals that people can understand what to do and not to do in a situation.”

The once a year event enjoyed the participation of many prominent people from the town of Ware. The read aloud fell on the birthday of the beloved Springfield author who wrote so many classic children’s stories.