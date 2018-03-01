White Ribbon Day campaign launched to end domestic violence

BOSTON (WWLP)—Thousands of men and boys across Massachusetts are taking a pledge Thursday for White Ribbon Day to end violence against women and promote safety and respect. State leaders launched the White Ribbon Day campaign at an event at the State House Thursday.

28 people died from domestic violence related issues in Massachusetts last year, according to Jane Doe Inc. The group is taking a stand to prevent these tragedies in the future by changing societal attitudes through the campaign. Their mission: to end violence against women and all gender-based violence.

Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men have experienced some form of domestic violence in Massachusetts.

At the event, Governor Charlie Baker (R-Massachusetts) said more work needs to be done but he’s seen more awareness now than in the past 30 years.

“This is a rugged ride, there’s no question about it, but it’s one that I believe is moving in the right direction,” Baker said.

People will wear white ribbons through out the month of March to show support for the movement and pledge to be part of the solution in ending domestic violence.

“The widespread prevalence of sexual harassment, sexual and domestic violence of epic proportions is not new; it’s just being exposed and called out, mostly by very courageous survivors who are saying no more,” said Jane Doe Inc. Executive Director Debra Robbin.

The campaign is also using social media to raise awareness through the hashtag #ReimagineManhood promoting values including healthy masculinity, gender equity and racial justice.

2018 marks the 11th year of the White Ribbon Day campaign. States across the nation are also participating in the movement against domestic violence.