Westfield’s pothole problem continues to worsen

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures continue to fluctuate, potholes are getting worse, espeically in the area near Westfield High School.

22News has been receiving reports of horrible road conditions on Montgomery Road in Westfield. Although the potholes have recently been patched, residents said the whole road needs to be re-paved.

Montgomery Road resident Michael Brock doesn’t believe road crews are doing much to repair them.

“I saw a couple filled today,” Brock told 22News. “It seems like they are trying to fix it, but I don’t know how much fixing they can do by the time spring comes and everything. So, it seems like they’re trying, but I think they have to try a little bit harder.”

The Department of Public Works said they are trying to fix as many potholes as possible.

The changing weather conditions have been blamed for the severity of the potholes.