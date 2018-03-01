West Springfield PD looking to identify 2 in connection with motel shooting

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking to identify two people for their suspected involvement in a shooting at a motel on Riverdale Street earlier this year.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department Facebook page, the man and woman seen in the surveillance photos below were involved in the shooting incident at the Express Inn on January 24.

West Springfield police have already charged Isaiah Hall, of Springfield, with including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without FID card in connection with the incident.

Hall and one other person were injured in the shooting. Several motel rooms were also damaged.

If you can identify the man or woman in the photos below, you are asked to leave an anonymous tip with the detective bureau at 413-263-3210.

