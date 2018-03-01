Woman and 3 young children found dead inside West Brookfield home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating four dead bodies found inside a home on Old Warren Road in West Brookfield Thursday evening.

According to the Associated Press, a woman, a 2-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were found dead inside 10 Old Warren Road. Investigators are considering their deaths to be suspicious.

Worcester County DA Joseph Early Jr. told the AP, police found the bodies in an upstairs room after they were called to the home Thursday afternoon for a well-being check.

“It is very early in the investigation and there are a lot of questions still to be answered,” DA Early told the AP.

The Worcester County DA also made it clear that there was no threat to the public.

Quaboag Regional School District superintendent Brett Kustigian posted on Facebook that, “earlier today I was informed by the

West Brookfield police of a tragedy involving two West Brookfield Elementary School students. The specific circumstances are unknown at this time. I am in constant communication with the police and will provide information as it becomes available.”

Superintendent Kustigian added that, “police wanted me to reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm,” and that schools will continue their normal schedule on Friday. Extra grief counseling will be available to all students and staff.

West Brookfield police officer Craig Charron told 22News West Brookfield police, State Police, the Fire Marshall, crime scene investigators and the DA’s office are looking into the incident.

The East Brookfield Fire Department issued a statement on Twitter, sending their thoughts and prayers to the West Brookfield community.

Heart breaking situation. Our thoughts are with the West Brookfield community tonight. https://t.co/7M8krBwV6E — East Brookfield Fire (@EBFD_EMS13) March 1, 2018

Old Warren Road is located right off Route 9 in West Brookfield.

This is a developing breaking story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.