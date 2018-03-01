Walmart has stopped selling guns to people under 21

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP)- First it was Dick’s Sporting Goods and now Walmart.

Walmart said they will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under 21 years old. Under federal law, you can purchase an assault rifle or shotgun at 18.

“Yes criminals will find a way to get guns, but if you make it harder for people under 21 to get their hands on really dangerous weapons, i think that’s a great thing,” said Cindy Hartwell of New Salem.

One gun owner told 22News guns aren’t the problem, it’s the people using them.

“You can take guns away from all Americans, but then the only ones who will have guns at that point are criminals and when it comes to getting a weapon, if they really want one, they’ll get one,” said Mark Bailey of Erving. “It doesn’t matter if its a rifle or a bazooka they’ll find a way.”

Walmart stopped selling modern sporting rifles, like the AR-15 in 2015 and only sell hand guns in Alaska. They also don’t sell bump stocks or high capacity magazines.