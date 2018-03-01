“The Bike Man” hopes to become an inspiration for others to give back

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past year we have been telling you about Bob” The Bike Man” Charland and everything he has done to give back to the community.

Now Charland wants to inspire other people in western Massachusetts to give back to their communities.

He told 22News it doesn’t have to be as big as fixing bikes for others, but small things can add up to make a big difference for others.

“Because I am only one man, I can only do so much,” Charland told 22News. “But if more people do it, it catches on and becomes contagious.”

22News spoke to several officers who have gotten involved with Charland’s organization Pedal thru Youth.

Next week on 22News, we tell you what they had to say about the difference Charland has made in local communities.