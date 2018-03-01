Teacher in custody after Georgia school shooting

(WXIA) A teacher is in custody and facing multiple charges after a shot was fired inside of a Georgia high school Wednesday.

Jesse Randall Davidson, a high school teacher and sports radio personality, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a gun, terroristic threats and acts, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, non-license, reckless conduct, disrupting a public school and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to police Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom and would not let students inside.

Police said when the principal attempted to open the door with a key, he heard a gunshot from inside the classroom. At that point the principal locked down the school and students were evacuated to a safe area.

One student suffered an ankle injury while evacuating the building.

Police said the teacher surrendered within 35 to 45 minutes after barricading himself.

