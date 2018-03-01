State treasurer grants money for local financial literacy program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield agency that provides services for African-American veterans has secured state money for a financial literacy program.

The Springfield chapter of the National Association for Black Veterans will receive $5,000 from State Treasurer Deb Goldberg. The NABV office is located in Mason Square.

The State Treasurer’s office notified 22News that the money will fund a program to help veterans and their families make the most informed financial decisions.

The NABV is one of just two western Massachusetts agencies receiving the state grant.