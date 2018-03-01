Relay for Life kick-off hosted in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A kick-off event for the seventh annual Relay for Life was held Thursday night in Agawam.

The community-based fundraising event is an effort to help fight cancer. Thursday night’s gathering served as an information session about the 2018 Relay.

Guests were invited to learn about the relay as well as how to join or start a team.

22News spoke with chair Janine Iacolo, who told us what this year’s “There’s No Place Like Hope” theme is all about.

“Cancer diagnosis doesn’t mean the end of the world,” Iacolo told 22News. “It doesn’t necessarily mean death. We are here to support cancer survivors and their caregivers, and give them the hope that they need.”

The annual Relay for Life event will take place May 19 at School Street Park in Agawam.