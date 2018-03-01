Popular food assistance program in Amherst running out of funds

AMHERST, Mass. (SHNS) – A state program that increases access to fresh, local produce for households receiving nutritional assistance is at risk of ending, according to Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matt Beaton.

Sen. James Eldridge asked Beaton about talk of the end of Healthy Initiatives Program (HIP) due to rapidly spent funds at a Ways and Means Committee budget hearing Monday at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“Funding is rapidly running out, there’s no denying that,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux.

“We are a victim of our own success,” Lebeaux later added.

A partnership between state agriculture, public health and transitional assistance agencies, HIP provides monthly dollar-for-dollar matching incentives to households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase local fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands.

HIP is supported in part by a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP families spent nearly twice the amount of the grant, over $3 million, in 2017 on produce from local farms, or six times the value of SNAP benefits redeemed at participating agricultural retailers in 2016, Beaton said.

The program began as a pilot in Hampden County, which ended in December 2012. The full-fledged program launched in April 2017.

“Truthfully, the pilot did not totally reflect the success it was going to have when this was opened up,” Lebeaux said.

The program “has tremendously changed behavior of many of our consumers. We have significant new groups of people coming to buy fresh, local food. It’s changed behavior. There’s more local food going into diets,” he said.

Lebeaux called the program a “win-win” because of its impact on SNAP families’ health and economic development.

“This is one of the most exciting programs we have seen in the last year,” Beaton said. “Actually seeing both the excitement of the farmers moving more of their produce on a very local level, and to see the lines out the doors of folks who might not necessarily have had access to fresh fruits and vegetables grown right here in Massachusetts, is really something very powerful.”

LeBeaux said DTA Commissioner Jeff McCue now has “the joy of success and the challenge of trying to see how this program will be continued.”