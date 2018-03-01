Olympic gold medalist Kacey Bellamy’s biggest fan–her sister

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield is anxiously awaiting the return of Team USA women’s hockey star Kacey Bellamy, but no one is as excited to see her as her family is.

“She is the most focused person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Kacey’s sister, Lindsey Bellamy. “One of the most humble people you’ll ever meet in your life. She’s just a great person in general. I’m so proud of her.”

The Bellamy sisters have always been inseparable. Through every win and every loss, Lindsey has been there to cheer on her older sister, Kacey.

For the 2018 Winter Olympics, kids from all over western Massachusetts sent Kacey their well-wishes on posters.

When the women won that gold, community members beamed with pride, but her sister was her biggest fan.

“I was just so happy for her to have been able to experience that in her lifetime going to the Olympics and getting that gold medal,” Lindsey said.

As you can see on signs around Westfield, the entire community has helped cheer Kacey Bellamy on throughout her Olympic career. But, Lindsey says it’s two special people right at home who have really helped make it all happen.

“A lot of people in the community do say, ‘Your family is so close, you guys are amazing,’ and my parents are the reason why,” Lindsey said. “They’ve taught us to be the best that we can be.”

Westfield’s favorite hockey family didn’t stop cheering Kacey on, even after two heartbreaking losses to Canada in the 2010 and 2014 winter games.

And with three Olympic medals around her neck, the question we’re all thinking now….will she stop at just one gold?