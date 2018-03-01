Northampton police want better approach to people with mental health issues

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department is looking to improve their response when it comes to dealing with people with mental health issues.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said, mental health is at the heart of some of issues, the nation is currently dealing with.

Northampton police completed a nationwide challenge to improve its community interaction, when it comes dealing with people with mental illness. The challenge was part of the “One Mind Campaign,” an initiative started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In completing the challenge, here’s what Northampton police implemented, a partnership with local mental health organizations, a policy for officer interaction with people suffering from mental illness, and proper training for all officers, including crisis intervention training.

“We’d rather deal with these problems way on the front end and try to get people the help they need, so they can be diverted from the criminal justice system and get other services that are going to benefit them, ” said Chief Kasper.

Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, prior to the challenge, the department had already completed three out of the four requirements. And much of the staff was already trained in mental health first aid.

Nearly 30-percent of Northampton police departments calls involve mental health issues.