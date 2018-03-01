Nor’easter, life-threatening flooding to sweep East Coast

BOSTON (AP) — People across the East Coast are preparing for a major Nor’easter to hit the region.

Heavy rain, intermittent snow and high winds with gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour are expected as the storm moves up the Eastern seaboard, beginning in New York on Thursday evening.

The governor of Massachusetts says he’s activating 200 National Guard members to help with the storm.

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising boaters to exercise “vigilance and extreme caution.”

Authorities recommend residents of coastal communities be prepared to evacuate if necessary in advance of Friday morning’s high tide.

Rain is expected to begin in Connecticut and New York City on Thursday. The National Weather Service says all of Rhode Island will be under flood and high wind watches from Friday to Sunday morning.

A powerful Nor’Easter will develop as we end the week, bringing a variety of weather in a very tricky forecast.

In advance of the impending storm, @MBTA forces are mobilizing to reinforce flood-prone areas such as Aquarium Station. pic.twitter.com/hn0QMJpFnQ — Luis Manuel Ramírez (@LMRAMIREZGM) March 1, 2018

MEMA Director Schwartz: Areas that receive major coastal flooding will be dangerous and rescues may not be possible. Residents in areas prone to coastal flooding should follow direction of local officials and may need to evacuate before Friday AM high tide. — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 1, 2018

If you live in an area that is told to evacuate, we strongly encourage you do so first thing Friday morning. Many residents may not be able to return until late Saturday or Sunday – that means plan for your medicine, clothing, food, money and pets. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 1, 2018

The coastal #flooding for this storm is forecasted to more severe than the storm that hit the Commonwealth on January 4th. We are expecting to see flooding to the same level or higher in prone areas along a majority of our coast. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 1, 2018