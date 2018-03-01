Monson police looking to identify counterfeit bill suspects

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson police are looking to identify two people accused of trying to use fake money at a liquor store in town.

According to Monson police, the suspects seen in the surveillance photos above attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Adams Liquors on February 25, at around 8:00 p.m.

The men were last seen driving a small green car with Connecticut license plates on Main Street. It is believed they have ties to Stafford, Connecticut, which is just over the state line.

Anyone who can identify the men or have any information is asked to call Monson Police Detective Adam Szymanski at 413-893-9500 extension 116.